ASHTABULA — A $6,000 donation from the Ashtabula Elks Lodge will help Safety Town be even bigger and better next year.
Past Exalted Ruler, George Martello of Ashtabula, presented the check Thursday morning to Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell at the Justice Center.
“We appreciate the Elks Lodge’s generosity,” Stell said. “We had 64 kids sign up this year, which I thought was good for our first year back. We hope more will sign up next year.”
Ashtabula police and firefighters joined together earlier this year to host Safety Town and bring it back to the community. It’s been at least a decade since Safety Town was last offered in Ashtabula.
The two-week-long program that focuses on teaching 5-year-olds safe practices at school and at home is going on now at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
“We believe it’s a nice project for kids,” said Martello, who also serves as the local lodge’s chair of the Elks National Foundation (ENF). “The lodge applies to ENF for grants to support worthy causes in our community, like Safety Town.”
The grants are designed to set a standard of excellence in community leadership through service, according to the ENF website.
The ENF awards Impact Grants to lodges who understand a problem in their community, have a unique idea about how to solve it, and who are ready with the volunteer power to get it down, according to the ENF website.
Since 2008, the ENF has awarded more than $6.5 million in Impact Grants to 257 Lodges, according to the website.
For more information on Safety Town, contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7156 or chiefsoffice@ashtabulapolice.com.
