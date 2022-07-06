ORWELL — Ashtabula County Safe Kids is offering free convertible car seats Saturday to eligible families, while hosting a free car seat check.
The car seat check will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Orwell Police Department.
During the event, a technician will check to make sure your car seats are installed properly, said Sandy Pulsifer, coordinator of Safe Communities.
Most car seats are installed incorrectly, she said.
Soon-to-be-parents, parents, grandparents and legal guardians who are need of a new car seat, may receive one and have it installed during the event.
Interested persons should call 216-387-9392 to set up an appointment.
The car seats are provided through the Ohio Buckles Babies program.
Safe Communities typically receives 16 car seats a quarter to give away, but they received more shipments during COVID-19.
Safe Communities provided the following safety tips for car seats:
• Children should be in a car seat until the age of 4.
• Booster seats are the next step, depending on a child’s size.
Different car seats have different directions for installation. Unless the car seat is one of the few that specifically states to use both the seat belt and lower anchors at the same time, parents/guardians will need to choose one or the other, not both.
For people unable to make Saturday’s car-seat check and giveaway, call 216-387-9392 to set up an appointment.
There are 16 car-seat technicians in Ashtabula County, and the parent/guardian can set up a time to meet with a technician at a different time, or closer to home.
