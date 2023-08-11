CONNEAUT — D-Day Conneaut will have another way to transport veterans around Conneaut Township Park for this year’s event, thanks to the donation of an 11-seat golf cart by a volunteer.
Luke Sawicki said he raised about $29,000 from veterans groups around the state. Most of the veterans groups within Ashtabula County donated, as did a number of VFW groups from Ohio and neighboring states.
“I sent a letter out to all my veterans organizations, and all the VFWs in the great state of Ohio, and then also, Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan, West Virginia,” he said.
Sawicki said he listed every organization that donated to the purchase of the golf cart on it.
His original goal was to purchase a four-seater golf cart, but because of the response, he was able to purchase an 11-seater golf cart, get it decorated and purchase a trailer for it.
A contact who works for the University of Kentucky told Sawicki about the university selling the golf cart, and he was able to purchase one to donate to D-Day Conneaut, he said.
“The great feature about this golf cart is it has a ramp so somebody in a wheelchair can just go right up onto the golf cart and be hauled around,” Sawicki said. The cart can carry eight people and still have room for a person in a golf cart, he said.
“It’s not a brand, brand new one, but it’s only five years old, and it’s wrapped in World War II themes,” he said.
In addition to the cart, Sawicki said he donated $7,000 to the event.
D-Day COO Lori McLaughlin said sometimes veterans from World War II or Korea attend the event with large family groups.
“There’s seven or eight in their family, or six in their family, and we can only take four, and the rest have to walk, and they have to catch up,” McLaughlin said. “That veteran does not want to be separated from any of his family. This is the vision that Luke had.”
Sawicki raised funds for a large amount of the rest of the event’s golf carts.
“Between VFWs and American Legions and other organizations, (they) really came through for Luke, and he went out and did a lot of this leg-work on his own,” McLaughlin said. “It’s wonderful. He is a veteran, so he gets it.”
