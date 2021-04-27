PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — Eleven people were left homeless on Monday afternoon when fire destroyed a home at 523 Stateline Road, said Pierpont Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Marshall.
Marshall said the call came in at 12:33 and when firefighters arrived on the scene they found a fully involved structure fire. He said the family came home and found the house on fire and nobody was inside the building.
“We had [fire departments from] Pierpont, Monroe, Sheffield and Linesville and Springboro [from Pennsylvania],” Marshall said.
He said the home was a total loss and left two parents and their nine children with nothing.
Marshall said the family did not have insurance and the estimated contents and structure loss was around $175,000.
He said the cause of the fire is likely electrical. Marshall said the homeowners had experienced problems with the lighting system.
There were no injuries related to the fire. He said FirstEnergy crews arrived on the scene and assisted in turning off the power, but the electricity was actually covered by a Pennsylvania company. Crews from that firm came and completed necessary work to turn power off to the house.
Marshall said 9,000 galloons of water were used to put out the fire. He said 18 firefighters from the five companies worked together to battle the blaze and his department was on the scene for almost four hours.
Marshall said the Red Cross was called to assist the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.