ASHTABULA — In an ongoing effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a network across Ohio continues to study samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus.
An upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Ashtabula sewer shed, which serves the city of Ashtabula and parts of Saybrook and Ashtabula townships. The waste water testing showed a sustained increase from March 29 to April 5.
“We have not seen elevated levels since January,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “This sustained increase in viral load demonstrates that there may be community increased transmission and citizens are cautioned to follow safe COVID-19 protocols.”
Residents should be on alert and remain vigilant in their efforts to social distance, wear face coverings and adhere to prevention efforts such as frequent hand-washing and sanitizing, he said.
This emerging information is being used by the Ashtabula City and the Ashtabula County health departments in conjunction with community case numbers and other COVID-19 related data to further inform decisions as officials respond to the pandemic.
The health departments have alerted healthcare providers, nursing homes and other shared-living facilities to be prepared for a potential increase in cases, said Christine Hill, commissioner of the Ashtabula City Health Department.
“I’m not sure what the future holds but we are defiantly seeing an uptick in cases,” she said. “Our department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to help folks keep up to date on their vaccination. Vaccination is still the best protection against COVID-19.”
The increase of COVID-19 cases in communities is typically tracked by testing people with symptoms, an indicator that lags behind the actual spread of the disease.
However, research has shown that non-infectious RNA (ribonucleic acid) from the virus that cause COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater as many as three to seven days before those infections lead to increases in case counts or hospitalizations.
The Ohio Department of Health has reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
There have been 19,820 COVID-19 cases reported in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic.
Seven new hospitalizations were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 1,115, and three new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Ashtabula County residents who have died of COVID-19 to 425.
The statistics are updated on the ODH website every Thursday.
In mid-March, ODH transitioned to reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.
More than 2 million Ohioans have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 114,126 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide and 38,166 deaths, according to ODH.
Nationwide, there have been more than 80 million COVID-19 cases, and 980,220 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
