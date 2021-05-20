Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk returns Friday

ASHTABULA — From authentic 19th century ghost stories to creepy more modern day encounters, the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk is the only tour of its kind in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The tours, featuring a costumed storyteller, are scheduled every Friday through the end of May, and June 4, 11, 18 and July 2 (rain dates on Saturday). Groups will gather outside the Harbor Perk, 1003 Bridge St., at 6:30 p.m. and set off for a ghostly tour of the historic harbor.
Many who visit Bridge Street have little idea of what went on there in the 1800s, but those who go on the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk can hear tour guide Christine Martello share all the spine-tingling true tales as she plays the part of a gypsy. She calls the 90-minute walk a historical journey through the Ashtabula Harbor with a haunted twist.
“I’m so excited to get back to story-telling,” she said.
From the Harbor Perk, the tour will head east to the Ashtabula River, then down Bridge Street to the Iroquois, stop at the Marine Bank, up Hulbert Hill then to the Michael Cahill Bed and Breakfast porch for a sit. From there, the group’s lanterns will lead them over to Point Park to end the tour with tales of the sea and shipping life.
Martello’s path to becoming a tour guide began when she started reading about the historic harbor while researching her family’s history, including her great-grandfather, who suffered a fatal stab wound there. Then she visited all of the area’s museums and researched local history at the Ashtabula County District Library.
Some of Martello’s favorite historically rooted stories about the Ashtabula Harbor include Finnish dock workers at the Port of Ashtabula, the 40 bars that once lined Bridge Street and the conflicts between the Irish and the Finns.
Text 440-228-8458 for reservations. Tickets can be purchased with cash, $15 adult, $12 for youth (15 and under). For more information, visit www.eerieharbor.com.
