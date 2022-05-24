Tour guide, Chris Martello, far left in white, shares spine-tingling true tales during an Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk. She calls the 90-minute walk a historical journey through the Ashtabula Harbor with a haunted twist. The tours, featuring a costumed storyteller, are scheduled every Friday through the end of May, and June 4, 11, 18 and July 2 (rain dates on Saturday). Groups will gather outside the Harbor Perk, 1003 Bridge St., at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are paid by cash — $15 adult, $12 for youth (15 and under).