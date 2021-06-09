ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood Senior High School Class of 2021 graduated on Tuesday night.
Three students spoke at the event.
Student Council Vice President Jenna Wolfe, a senior, welcomed attendees to the ceremony.
“I never truly believed the saying, ‘high school will go by fast,’” Wolfe said. “How could four years of my life move so quickly? Well I blinked, and here I am.”
The Class of 2021 watched older students as underclassmen, and as they grew older, became inspirations to underclassmen in turn, Wolfe said. The Class of 2021 accomplished that by being kind, she said.
Madison Irish joked that she was trying desperately not to say something she would regret in 20 years during her speech.
“I have often found myself worrying that I only have four years left of high school, two weeks left of summer, one hour left until graduation is over and I’ll be a confused adult,” Irish said.
The Class of 2021 lived many different lives in high school, Irish said.
“We have already been musicians, athletes, scientists, chemists, humanitarians, writers, artists, actors by the age of 18,” Irish said. “We’ve taken chances, fallen in love with something, failed miserably in front of everyone, thrown up the cafeteria food, faced tragedies, tripped down the stairs, been the smartest in the class and accidentally burned themselves on the Bunsen burner.”
High school was a road to graduation, Irish said.
“As I stand here arrived at my destination, I’ve learned one thing,” she said. “The destination is nice, but not nicer than the journey I took to get here.”
Irish said she needs to focus more on the ride than the destination.
Senior Blake Long said it has been 13 years since the Class of 2021 started their education, and they started forming bonds early.
“Our 13 years together have made me realize something about our class,” Long said. “All of these things that have been heaped onto us have only made us smarter when dealing with these issues. In the face of uncertainty and fear, we can bear down and succeed with flying colors when we persevere in the years to come.”
Long said he believes the Class of 2021 will be the most resilient in Edgewood history.
“We will be the class that changes the world,” Long said.
Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci commended the parents, guardians and families for getting the Class of 2021 to graduation.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Colucci said. He congratulated the graduates.
“To me, this class taught us, the adults, the most valuable lesson of all, and that’s perseverance,” he said.
