Scarlett Liplin
• Grade: 10
• Expertise: General Knowledge
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Spanish Club
• Career Goals: Become a police officer, then Sheriff.
Hailey Anthony
• Grade: 10
• Expertise: Literature, History
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Spanish Club
• Career Goals: Become a psychologist.
Payton Corrigan
• Grade: 10
• Expertise: Mythology
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Track, Cross Country, Quiz Bowl, Coaching Gymnastics
• Career Goals: Pursue a career in the fashion industry.
Gabby Evans
• Grade: 11
• Expertise: Math
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Student Council, Band, Soundsations, National Honors Society, Book Club
• Career Goals: Attend the Ohio State University.
Josie Measel
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Soccer, Art
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Student Council, NHS, Athletic Council, Principal’s Advisory, Marching Band, Soccer, Track
• Career Goals: Major in early childhood education at the University of Mount Union.
Wade Myers
• Grade: 11
• Expertise: Soccer
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Scholastic Bowl, Soccer, Weightlifting
• Career Goals: Pursue a career in the STEM field.
Emma Hart-Wood
• Grade: 10
• Expertise: not provided
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl, Book Club, Golf, Softball, Student Council, Hunting, Trapping
• Career Goals: Become a firefighter.
Daniel Browning
• Grade: 10
• Expertise: History
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Football, Student Council, Quiz Bowl
• Career Goals: Have lots of disposable income.
Morgan Haywood
• Grade: 10
• Expertise: not provided
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Track, Student Council, Quiz Bowl, Gymnastics
• Career Goals: Have a successful long-term career.
