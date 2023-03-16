Edgewood HS quiz bowl 2023.jpg

The Edgewood Scholastic Bowl team includes (kneeling, from left) Payton Corrigan, Morgan Haywood, (second row, from left) Hailey Anthony, Scarlett Liplin, Emma Hart-Wood, Josie Measel, (back, from left) Daniel Browning, Gabby Evans, Wade Myers.

 Caitlyn Mosier | For the Star Beacon

Scarlett Liplin

Grade: 10

Expertise: General Knowledge

Academics/Extracurriculars: Spanish Club

Career Goals: Become a police officer, then Sheriff.

Hailey Anthony

Grade: 10

Expertise: Literature, History

Academics/Extracurriculars: Spanish Club

Career Goals: Become a psychologist.

Payton Corrigan

Grade: 10

Expertise: Mythology

Academics/Extracurriculars: Track, Cross Country, Quiz Bowl, Coaching Gymnastics

Career Goals: Pursue a career in the fashion industry.

Gabby Evans

Grade: 11

Expertise: Math

Academics/Extracurriculars: Student Council, Band, Soundsations, National Honors Society, Book Club

Career Goals: Attend the Ohio State University.

Josie Measel

Grade: 12

Expertise: Soccer, Art

Academics/Extracurriculars: Student Council, NHS, Athletic Council, Principal’s Advisory, Marching Band, Soccer, Track

Career Goals: Major in early childhood education at the University of Mount Union.

Wade Myers

Grade: 11

Expertise: Soccer

Academics/Extracurriculars: Scholastic Bowl, Soccer, Weightlifting

Career Goals: Pursue a career in the STEM field.

Emma Hart-Wood

Grade: 10

• Expertise: not provided

Academics/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl, Book Club, Golf, Softball, Student Council, Hunting, Trapping

Career Goals: Become a firefighter.

Daniel Browning

Grade: 10

Expertise: History

Academics/Extracurriculars: Football, Student Council, Quiz Bowl

Career Goals: Have lots of disposable income.

Morgan Haywood

Grade: 10

Expertise: not provided

Academics/Extracurriculars: Track, Student Council, Quiz Bowl, Gymnastics

Career Goals: Have a successful long-term career.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you