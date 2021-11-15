SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A new eatery opened its doors on Saturday as the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce welcomed them with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I am very anxious and excited,” said “Barri’s Tacos Locos & More” owner Rodrigo Llamas. He said he worked at the Texas Road House from 2005 to 2013 and thought about eventually opening his own place.
“It became my dream,” Llamas said. He said the establishment will feature a variety of Mexican and Puerto Rican food.
“Everything is made fresh,” he said. The business is lcoated at 5045 N. Ridge West (Route 20) just west of the Route 45 intersection.
Llamas said the eatery had a “soft opening” last week and things went well. He said his mother, fiance, children and other family members will be involved in the restaurant.
Many family members posed for a grand-opening picture. Llama said his mother, Esther, has been influential in the development of the business.
“Everything I know is from her,” he said.
Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Church said the chamber is happy to have a new business providing good food in Saybrook Township.
“They [the family] are really excited. I know they have worked really hard to get here,” he said.
