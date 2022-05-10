ASHTABULA — A new drive-through convenience store opened Monday on State Road.
Eastside Drive-Thru offers many types of items and services, from liquor store to beer, wine and a smoke shop.
“We strive to sell only the highest quality products while providing a positive customer service experience,” said Jim Paulchel, owner. “We also hope to have lottery tickets for sale in the near future.”
Paulchel said the store was his fiancee Lisa Delia’s idea.
“Everybody thought it would be a hit,” he said. “I thought, ‘I could do this.’ and I just ran with it.”
Paulchel bought the building in the summer of 2020, and has spent the past year or so demolishing part of the building and remodeling the remainder.
Longtime residents may recall the building served as Chapman’s Food Service, which closed in 2010 after more than 30 years in business.
Chapman’s offered customers meat and more, including produce, bread, coffee, milk, eggs, cheese, luncheon meats and bakery goods.
“It’s great to see the old Chapman’s building utilized again as a retail store that will serve the public for years to come,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
Ohio is one of 30 states across the U.S. where you can purchase alcoholic beverages from drive-through stores.
The store, 4135 State Road, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, with weekend hours to be announced in the near future.
