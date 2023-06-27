JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Court Eastern Division has received a $148,116 grant from the Ohio Supreme Court to purchase new equipment for a variety of county courts, according to a press release from the court.
The grant will reduce the cost of the county’s ongoing project of upgrading to CourtView 3, an upgraded court records system. The grant funds will be used to purchase 60 dual-monitor workstations, 10 laptops, and 148 Microsoft Office licenses for court employees upgrading to CourtView 3.
The Ohio Supreme Court awarded $2.9 million to fund 42 court technology upgrades throughout the state.
Ryan Colby, Eastern County Court Executive, said a court had to apply for the grant.
“So we volunteered, that we would put in the application, and I contacted the Supreme Court and explained how it’s a different situation than normal, that we were actually applying for multiple entities,” he said.
The court applied for the grant to cut down on the overall project cost for the CourtView upgrade, Colby said.
Court officials were informed they had been given the grant on May 10, and then some paperwork had to be completed, he said.
At a meeting last week, the county’s data board approved the technical scope of the project. The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners also approved a contract for legal services to develop the contract for the project.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski previously said the cost of the project is estimated at about $1 million, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
