PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — The East Plymouth Grange, built in 1915, is getting a makeover.
“It hasn’t been painted in probably 40 years,” said Joe Misinec, a Grange trustee. He said the windows needed a makeover in addition to the painting project that started in May.
Misinec said the volunteers plan to put two coats of paint and primer and then follow up with a third coat of paint next year.
The Grange meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month and remains active running a concession stand at the Ashtabula County Fair and fundraisers at other festivals in the area.
The building was originally a center of activity for area farmers, Misinec said. He said farmers “would bring their harvest to the Grange where it would be weighed and then transported directly to the Carson Railyard down the street.
Farmers would also get supplies from the railroad back to the Grange.
Misinec said there are presently 60 Grange members with 12 being especially active in the organization. He said the improvements to the building were paid through the fair concession profits.
The Grange also remains active with holiday parties and other social engagements.
“We had a square dance demonstration and we plan on having a Christmas party this year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.