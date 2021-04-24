A local business is scheduled to invest in environmental efforts today as political leaders continue to figure out ways to juggle protecting the environment while accommodating potential industrial and commercial opportunities.
Buccia Vineyard is hosting “A Touch of Grey Earth Day Affair” today from 1 to 5 p.m., said vineyard owner Bill Holden. He said local conservation leader Paul Mechling will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. followed by the announcement of a donation to a local group that focuses on environmental issues.
Holden said there will also be music and educational information regarding the environment.
Area government leaders sometimes walk a fine line between seeking industrial projects that could employ residents and maintaining a healthy environment.
Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere said the monumental efforts to dredge the Ashtabula River following decades of chemical leaks and dumping are an important reminder of the challenges faced by local governments.
Timonere said the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio EPA provide important watch guards on industrial behavior.
“I know how much they watch,” he said.
He said the experimental recycling program that is presently working well in two wards will hopefully be expanded in the years to come.
“One of the biggest driving forces is citizens,” Timonere said of residents pushing for more environmentally friendly policies.
As the Petmin project was negotiated, Timonere said the detailed monitoring of the plant will insure environmentally safe operations of the facility.
He said the ability for the city to monitor activities of industrial companies through the wastewater treatment is also an important way to keep an eye on company activity.
In Geneva, citizens are also pushing environmental efforts with the assistance of City Councilman Jeffrey Griffiths who is chairperson of several committees dealing with sustainability.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the Geneva Community Improvement Corporation has also been at the forefront of tire collection efforts over the last several years.
He said when any business or industry comes to town they will be subject to appropriate standards to protect the environment as well.
