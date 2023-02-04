Dear Daughter is dog-gone crazy over her new puppy — a Chihuahua-German Shepherd mix she’s named Watson.
Yes, you read that right. A male German Shepherd apparently had a romantic rendezvous with a female Chihuahua. The result? Watson.
“Isn’t he cute?” Dear Daughter gushes.
“Well ...,” I stammered, trying to grasp the words to describe a puppy whose ears are longer than his legs.
“Mother, you wanted more grandchildren,” she said. “Now you have Watson!”
That’s when Watson looked up at me with those big brown puppy dog eyes.
What could I say?
“Yes, he’s a cute, sweet pup,” I said.
Dear Daughter smiled, so proud of her new baby boy, who I would describe as a tornado of fur and slobber. But I didn’t tell her that.
She’s so taken with Watson that she paid good money to send him to doggy school.
I visited the doggy school during a recent visit and it reminded me of a high school. In other words, an educational institution made up of students of different sizes, shapes and personalities — but with more humping.
When Watson graduated, Dear Daughter sent me a photo of her precious pup wearing a blue cap and gown! No joke!
And this wasn’t a picture that she took with her camera, it was from a professional photographer. She paid good money for several wallet-sized photos.
Good grief!
Nowadays, Watson attends a doggy daycare while Dear Daughter works so he’s not bored at home all day. Oh brother!
“He likes to play with his friends,” she claims.
In case faithful readers have never been to a doggy daycare, they tend to mimic a school cafeteria at lunchtime; where older, immature students run around showing off for the newbies.
Come Dear Daughter’s lunchtime, she calls the daycare every day to see how Watson is doing.
I couldn’t believe it.
“You didn’t call to check on Delightful Granddaughter when she went to daycare!” I said. “Poor (Delightful Granddaughter).”
Dear Daughter laughed at my comparison.
On the weekends, Dear Daughter takes Watson to the dog park. This is where trendy dog owners bring their pampered pooches to play. It allows the dogs to exorcise their demons while getting some exercise.
But it’s not all fun and games — there’s the Poop Nazi. He (or she) is the dog owner who follows close behind his dog with a plastic bag until it squeezes out some dog logs. He then whips out his fancy, eco-friendly waste bags and scoops up the poop just as it hits the grass.
The Poop Nazi then spends the remainder of his time monitoring other dogs’ butts. Dog poo is the enemy and he makes sure every other dog owner is as conscientious.
Frankly, I’m glad my squirrel-crazy border collie, Britney, can run free in our backyard and understands more than 100 words without any special schooling.
Once a week, I take my trusty pooper-scooper in the back yard and throw her dog doo in the weeds at the very back of our property.
I guess I’m old school.
As I’m writing this column, Dear Daughter called. She plans to come visit for her birthday later this month. Guess who she wants to bring with her? Yep, you guessed it — Watson.
“He’s so adorable,” she gushed.
I wonder what Britney and our sweet kitty, Bailey, will think of Watson?
As usual, I’ll keep my faithful readers posted.
Shelley Terry is preparing to host a “pup-tacular” birthday party for Dear Daughter. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
