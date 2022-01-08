The calendar turned to winter in late December but temperatures stayed warm into early January, providing the opportunity for a variety of early winter experiences ahead of the colder weather on the way.
Geneva State Park’s Breakwater Beach provided the option of metal detection this week for several enthusiasts while dozens of people watched Lake Erie from their cars at Conneaut Township Park and Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.
A small amount of snow mixed in with late fallen leaves while swans swam at Lake Shore Park. Seagulls also gathered in large numbers in Conneaut Harbor.
The last several days the temperatures have dropped and area residents began the process of readying for the real winter weather to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.