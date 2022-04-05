JEFFERSON — Early voting for the May 3 primary starts today, April 5.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, early voting will be available at local boards of elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, April 5 to April 22.
From April 25 to April 29, early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Saturday, April 30, it will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Sunday, May 1, it will be available from 1 to 5 p.m..
The last day of early voting will be May 2, with boards of elections open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Monday, April 4, was the last day for people to register to vote in the primary.
Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said state representative and state central committee races will not be on the May 3 primary ballot, but the race for U.S. Congress will be.
Maps for the Ohio Legislature have been in legal limbo for some time, after multiple sets of maps for the Ohio House and Senate have been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court for violating rules of Ohio’s redistricting process overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2018.
Statewide primary races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer of state, U.S. Senator, and supreme court judges will be on the ballot, as will local races for county commissioner, county auditor, and appeals court judge, according to election records.
There are no local contested elections on the May 3 ballot, but a number of the state-wide races have multiple candidates seeking their party’s nomination.
Mead said another primary will take place for the state representative and state central committee races.
“As it stands right now, the state representative candidates for both parties are unopposed in the primary,” Mead said. “The Democratic central committee [candidate] is unopposed, but the Republican central committee does have a contest.”
Voting makes a difference, Mead said.
“It’s important to vote for your senator, and congress and governor candidates, it makes a difference,” Mead said. “But rest assured, every vote will be counted and Ashtabula County will have a fair and efficient election.”
