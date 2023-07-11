JEFFERSON — Registered voters who would like to cast their vote early in the August special election can do so starting today at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office.
There is a single item on the August ballot, statewide Issue 1. According to information from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, the issue would amend the state Constitution to require that any future amendments would need to be approved by 60 percent of voters.
The proposal would also require that, staring in 2024, any initiative seeking to amend the Ohio Constitution must have petitions signed by at least five percent of the voters of each county, based on the amount of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. It makes it so additional signatures cannot be added to any petition submitted to the Secretary of State seeking to amend the state constitution.
According to an argument in favor of the amendment submitted to the Secretary of State’s office by proponents Issue 1, the current system allows special interests to easily manipulate Ohio’s Constitution, and the amendment will protect it by increasing the threshold for approval, and forcing groups to collect signatures from the entire state, instead of collecting signatures in specific areas.
According to an argument against the amendment submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, the proposed system will end majority rule in Ohio by allowing 40 percent of residents to block any amendment to the state’s constitution, and the new requirements will ensure that only wealthy special interest groups will be able to advance amendments through the process.
The election itself takes place on Aug. 8.
Early voting hours will be weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from today, July 11, to July 28. From July 29 to Aug. 5, early voting hours are extended, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., except for Tuesday, Aug. 1, when the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Early voting will also be available on the weekend before election day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Voters can also request a mail-in absentee ballot, either by printing out the required form, filling it out, and sending it to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office, at 8 West Walnut Street, Jefferson, OH 44047. Voters can also call the Board of Elections office and ask to be mailed an absentee ballot application. For more information on absentee ballot applications, voters can visit the Board of Elections’ website, www.boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula.
As of Monday morning, 229 absentee ballots had been requested from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections. Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Board of Elections by Aug. 1.
