The Ashtabula County Board of Elections is open today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for early voting, as hours expand before the Nov. 8 election.
Starting on Monday, early voting will be available at the Board of Elections Office, located at 8 West Walnut Street in Jefferson, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to information from the Ohio Secretary of State. Next weekend, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday for early voting. Monday, Nov. 7 will be the final day of early voting, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Board of Elections Director John Mead said early voting turnout has been excellent so far.
Absentee voters must have their ballots postmarked by Nov. 7 for them to be counted. If they are not in the mail on time, they must be dropped off at the Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day, to be counted.
According to the BoE website, as of Thursday, 7,747 people had applied for absentee ballots, including 1,320 people who voted early in the BoE office. The deadline for an absentee ballot request to be received by the Board of Elections is Saturday. Mead encouraged people planning to request an absentee to do so as soon as possible.
Mead said early voting is on-track to exceed 2018’s numbers.
“Early voting is on an excellent trend,” he said.
According to a press release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, absentee ballot requests are 1.8 percent above where they were at the same time period in the 2018 gubernatorial election. More than 135,000 Ohioans have voted early in-person, and more than 900,000 have requested an absentee ballot by mail.
Mead encouraged people to vote.
“It’s important to vote, very important to vote,” he said
