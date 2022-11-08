JEFFERSON — The first set of vote counts have been released from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
The vote totals reflect early and absentee votes cast prior to election day.
In the Ashtabula County Commissioner race, incumbent Republican Casey Kozlowski was leading the race early, with 4,897 votes to independent challenger and former Ashtabula County Sheriff Billy Johnson's 3,657 votes.
In the Ashtabula County Auditor race, incumbent Republican David Thomas was in the lead with 5,038 votes, to Democratic challenger Bill Buskirk's 3,754 votes.
In the race for Western County Court Judge, challenger Casey O'Brien was ahead in the early vote count, with 2,381 votes to incumbent Judge Michelle Fisher's 2,071.
In the Ohio Legislature 99th District race, Democratic challenger Kathy Zappitello had an early lead, receiving a total of 8,049 votes between Ashtabula and Geauga counties, and incumbent Republican State Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur received 7,575 votes.
For the 65th District race, incumbent Republican State Representative Mike Loychik received 6,003 votes in the early totals, to independent challenger Jennifer Donnelly's 5,807 votes.
Election results are preliminary, and are from the Ashtabula, Geauga and Trumbull county boards of elections.
