The Ashtabula County Board of Elections has received approximately 2,000 requests for absentee ballots for the upcoming Aug. 8 special election.
There is a single item on the ballot, Issue 1, which would amend the Ohio Constitution to require 60 percent of votes in order to approve future amendments to the state constitution. It also requires that petitions to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot have signatures from all of Ohio’s 88 counties, and removes a period in which additional petition signatures could be submitted after the petitions were submitted.
There have been 2,061 absentee ballot requests submitted to the BoE for the upcoming election, according to the board’s website. Of that group, 990 voted in the board’s office, 972 submitted mail-in absentee ballot requests, and the remaining requests came from other sources, including nursing homes and people hand-delivering requests.
Ashtabula County Board of Elections Deputy Director John Mead said there has been a steady stream of people coming into the office to vote early.
“This morning has basically been non-stop on early voting,” he said Tuesday.
Early voting hours will be extended starting next week, Mead said.
The board will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting the rest of this week.
“We’re going to have our extended hours kick in here next week,” Mead said.
On Monday, July 31, and Aug. 2-4, hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Aug. 1, a week before election day, the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to the board’s website.
The office will also be open for early voting the weekend before election day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Mead said board staff were pleased by the public’s interest in the election.
“We anticipate a reasonably good turnout at the polls, and we ordered ballots accordingly,” he said. “We are somewhat surprised, pleasantly surprised, that there is interest of the electorate to express their interest in State Issue 1.”
