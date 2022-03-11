ASHTABULA — A three-alarm fire early Thursday morning completely destroyed a house on West 8th Street in the Ashtabula Harbor.
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story, wood-frame house fully involved in fire, according to an Ashtabula Fire Department report.
The front wall of the house fell into the street a few minutes after the fire department’s arrival, according to the report.
No one was injured.
Engine 1 firefighters hooked up a water supply hose at the Hulbert Avenue and West 8th Street intersection, and began streaming water on the east side of the structure.
Firefighters also used water from the department’s tanker to douse the blaze until the Ashtabula Township Fire Department arrived on the scene. They hooked to a hydrant and supplied water to the west side of the house.
A car parked on the street, a utility pole and a tree in the lawn also were on fire, according to the report.
Firefighters called First Energy to tell them nearby utility poles were burning.
The firefighters stayed on the scene four hours, but despite their efforts, the house completely collapsed.
Saybrook Fire Department also helped battle the blaze, and stayed to clear the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
