CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.
The department was called to a heavily involved structure fire in the 200 block of Jackson Street at 2 a.m., according to the report of the incident. The structure was vacant at the time, and no one was injured.
The West Springfield Fire Department provided mutual aid fighting the fire.
The state fire marshall was contacted, and the fire is still under investigation.
