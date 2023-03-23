ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Towne Square’s mall-walking program will end, at least for now, on Saturday, as mall staff work to prepare the facility for summer.
According to a manager at the mall who declined to identify herself, anyone who previously participated in the program, which allowed people to come into the mall before it was officially open and walk, is welcome to walk in the mall once it opens. The cancellation of the program is most likely temporary, she said.
“We’re coming off the winter season and we’re trying to get our floors all taken care of,” she said.
Ten to 15 people take advantage of the early mall walking hours, and they are more than welcome to walk at the mall during regular hours, the manager said.
Ken Hunt, who participates in the mall-walking program, said quite a few people participate in the program, and some of them have issues that mean they can only walk at the mall.
“Anything that they walk is better than nothing,” he said. “Doctors have told us many times walking’s the best exercise you can do.”
The program has helped many people for a long time, Hunt said.
