JEFFERSON — If you’ve ever thought about what life was like during the 19th century, here’s your chance to find out.
The Jefferson Depot Village hosts its annual Early America LIVE event this Saturday and Sunday, giving area residents and visitors a look back in time.
The historic 19th century Jefferson Depot Village, 147 E. Jefferson St., will come alive during the re-enactment festival, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday until closing at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Hohn’s General Store will offer goods for all ages, including penny candy, baked goods, toys, oil lamps, hats, and more.
The circuit-rider minister will ride in on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday for the morning service in the 1848 Church in the Wildwood. Inside the church, you can sing along with the old pump-organ.
School begins at 10:30 a.m. in the 1838 Spafford OneRoom Schoolhouse, with outdoor recess following.
The Basket Factory, next to the church, will have a class on how to create a basket.
As you pass the horse’s watering trough, you will see the candlemaker giving a demonstration about his craft.
There’s also a 19th century pharmacy, a post office, Victorian House and the 1872 Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Railroad Station.
There’s even an outhouse, just in case!
Free parking is available on East Walnut Street. Entrance to the festival requires only a donation.
The village is supported by donations and government grants.
More information on the village can be found at jeffersondepotvillage.org.
