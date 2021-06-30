BY WARREN DILLAWAY
JEFFERSON — The village council safety committee is recommending Aaron Dumperth be hired as the deputy police chief for a year after a two-hour executive session on Monday night.
The recommendation came after the lengthy meeting with Dumperth interacting with the committee during a portion of the executive session. The recommendation will likely be on council’s agenda next week, said safety committee chairman Rick Hoyson.
Hoyson said there weren’t any specific reasons that Dumperth was not hired as the full-time chief — just the opportunity for Dumperth to grow into the position.
Dumperth said he has no problem with the deputy chief option.
“I am excited for the opportunity. I am looking forward to it. ... It is just another step in the right direction,” he said.
Hoyson said Dumperth will be acting chief during the next year.
Dumperth has been doing much of the scheduling for the department during the last three years of David Wassie’s time as chief. Wassie retired on Memorial Day and Dumperth has been acting chief since.
Dumperth said during the last year he also worked on the budgeting process and feels he is prepared for the position. During a June 21 council meeting, a large contingent of Jefferson residents attended the meeting in support of Dumperth.
Hoyson said the discussion was important.
“[Police chief] is the most important position we fill in the village. We wanted to make sure we did our due diligence for the public,” he said.
A concern over the village’s residency requirement for police chief was apparently resolved with the deputy chief decision, Hoyson said. He said the deputy chief assignment gives the village and Dumperth time to grow together.
