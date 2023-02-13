ASHTABULA — Ducro Funeral Services and Crematory is celebrating their 170th anniversary this year.
Founded in 1853, Ducro’s has served Ashtabula County throughout the years with facilities in Cherry Valley, Jefferson, North Kingsville, Ashtabula and Pierpont.
Five generations ago, George Edward (known as G.E.) Ducro started the family legacy, which continues today.
“It’s been successful because the Ducro family really, really cares about everyone, making the loss easier,” said Sue Ducro, a licensed funeral director, bereavement counselor and wife of the late J. Peter Ducro, who died in 2011.
Their only child, J.P. Ducro IV, is the fifth generation of licensed funeral directors. He also serves as a county commissioner. He credits the business success to the support staff and service.
The Ducro family currently operates two funeral homes in Ashtabula and one in Pierpont, along with Greenlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in North Kingsville. In addition, the funeral home offers separate crematories for pets and people on the premises. They are recipients of the highest national award in funeral service, the Pursuit of Excellence Eagle.
To celebrate 170 years of service, Ducro Services is hosting a monthly magnet contest in which they will be giving away $50 gift certificates. Anyone with a Ducro magnet on their car is entered into the drawing when they are seen out in Ashtabula. Gift certificates include Bridge Street Bucks, Burrito Loco, Flowers on the Avenue, Byler’s Country Kitchen and Giant Eagle.
If you do not have a magnet, stop by Ducro’s at 4524 Elm Ave, Ashtabula or Greenlawn Memory Gardens, 3140 E. Center St., North Kingsville, to pick one up and register.
“In addition, we plan to thank the public for their support by offering free special events every month,” said J.P. Ducro IV, of Ducro Services and Crematory.
The next event will be Dunk with Ducro’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 15 at Lakeshore Coffee, 411 East Main St., Andover, where they will provide a free $4 coffee drink and St. Patrick’s themed cookie.
“There will also hold drawing for some prizes, including a lotto tree, gift basket, and gift certificate to the coffee shop,” he said.
If you cannot attend the March 15 event, stop by anytime in the week before to enter.
“In April, we will be partnering with the City of Ashtabula to help with their Earth Day Community Clean-up and, on Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., we will have a Mother’s Day Paint and Sip event at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Reception Room,” Ducro said. “More details to follow on these and other events like our food and pet food giveaways over the summer, a community picnic with local food trucks, veterans’ events, and holiday remembrance services which will be announced as they get closer.”
For more information, call 440-992-2191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.