WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Fire crews continue to monitor the site of a large brush fire four days after the blaze started.
Windsor Township Assistant Fire Chief Callie Mallory said the department received a call about an out-of-control brush fire at around 3 p.m. Friday on Route 322 near Fortney Road.
“When we got on scene, approximately 50 acres were already burned or burning at that point,” she said. “It was a very heavily wind-driven fire. We ended up utilizing approximately 30 fire departments and resources from the area to get control of that.”
The fire department eventually called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to come to the site of the fire and create fire breaks with a bulldozer, Mallory said.
“The ones that we were trying to create by hand, the fire was just jumping them,” she said. “We estimate now it’s between 75 to 100 acres that’s been damaged.”
The fire has been contained, and firefighters have been checking on it multiple times a day, Mallory said.
“We were back out (Monday) morning with a drone team,” she said. “Looked at everything, and it’s contained, small areas still smoldering here and there, but it’s all very well contained at this point.”
There were no reported injuries and no structures were lost in the fire, Mallory said.
“We had a lot of resources that worked very hard for us, and we can never repay them for everything that they did for us,” she said.
The Windsor Fire Department put out a number of additional, smaller fires this weekend, Mallory said.
Wind and dry conditions contributed to the large fire, she said.
Conditions were very wet during the several months when the state had an open burn ban in effect, but there hasn’t been rainfall for an extended period of time, Mallory said.
“Unfortunately, that has brought about significant brush fires for not just us, but everyone around us,” she said. “Just this weekend, Champion and Geneva had pretty significant brush fires as well.”
Open burns are currently not allowed due to EPA rules because of an air quality alert, Mallory said.
“Any fires we are getting notified of, we are extinguishing,” she said.
Even when an open burn ban is not in effect, fire departments are always allowed to prohibit open burning if conditions are unsafe, Mallory said.
