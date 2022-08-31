JEFFERSON — Last week’s dry run in preparation for September’s 2022 Perry Nuclear Power Plant exercise went well.
Exercises take place every two years, said Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Fitchet.
“The years that we do that, we do ... a practice run of a scenario that happens at the plant, that would cause a potential release or some type of vent [of radiation] that would need our assistance,” he said. “We do the dry run for the same amount of time, a week, that we do the evaluated one.”
All the crews that normally would be activated for an incident at the plant are evaluated, Fitchet said.
“We go through the same types of scenarios, and then we have to react and provide whatever assistance the plant would need to protect the public in each of our counties,” he said.
Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties work together with the state and the plant on the drills.
“We did that last week, and we were very successful,” Fitchet said.
This year’s dry run included evaluations of worker decontamination, route alerting and the EMA’s Emergency Operations Center.
“The Emergency Operations Center [evaluation] takes about a day,” he said. “We’re fed a scenario, starting in the morning, and we react to it. We go through all the events until they end the exercise.
“We had about 50 people at our EOC representing all the agencies,” Fitchet said.
The evaluated exercise will take place on the week of Sept. 26, he said.
This year’s exercise is a bit different.
“This year is called a hostile-action exercise, you have to do it every eight years,” Fitchet said. “So it’s terrorist-based, that somebody or something’s attacking the plant, so it’s a bit different.”
More preparation is required for this year’s evaluation because of the simulated hostile action, he said.
