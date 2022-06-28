JEFFERSON — The 36-year-old Ashtabula man whose body was discovered April 13 at Lake Shore Park died from a drug overdose, Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office, said Monday.
Walter Perkins Jr., 36, of Ashtabula, died from a methamphetamine overdose, Stewart said.
Perkins’ body
was found by a man walking with his young daughter while looking for beach glass around 1 p.m. April 13, Stewart said.
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death by performing an autopsy and toxicology testing.
Stewart said he believes Perkins died within the 24 hours of the discovery of his body.
Perkins was staying in the city of Ashtabula, but within the last week of his life he became homeless, Stewart said.
Perkins’ body was found in the rocks east of the park’s main beach, in the area behind the former FirstEnergy plant on Lake Road, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Circumstances surrounding his death or why he went to Lake Shore Park remain unknown, Niemi has said.
