ASHTABULA — A police raid on the city’s west side resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash.
The Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit (APDNIU) executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of West 9th Street in conjunction with a non-fatal overdose investigation, Police Det. Michael Palinkas said.
Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo issued the warrant.
During a search of the residence, investigators discovered about 400 grams of suspected crystal meth, about three grams of suspected heroin, 53 pills of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, drug packaging and about $1,000 in cash, according to police.
Charges on the occupants — a 62-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from Ashtabula — will be filed once lab reports are obtained, Palinkas said.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Anyone with information related to illegal narcotics or other crimes are encouraged to contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7126. All leads will be followed up on. Anonymous tips are welcome.
