ASHTABULA — As Thanksgiving approaches, families are giving thanks and giving back to children in need through Operation Christmas Child.
Billed as “the world’s largest Christmas project,” it’s time to fill shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies for children around the world.
The boxes may be dropped off through Nov. 21 at Living Water Baptist Church, North Kingsville; First Baptist Church, Jefferson; People’s Missionary Alliance Church, Geneva; Orwell Presbyterian Church, Orwell; or New Day Christian Church in Madison.
The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year, according to a press release.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades.
This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 11 million children.
Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.
For many of these children, it will be the first Christmas gift they will receive, said Yvonne Woodworth, drop-off center team leader at First Baptist Church in Jefferson.
“It’s our fourth year with Operation Christmas Child,” she said. “Operation Christmas Child is my mission.”
Find a step-by-step guide on the ‘How to Pack a Shoebox’ on the Samaritan Purse website.
“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a prepared statement. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find drop-off locations and hours of operation at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs are posted outside each location to identify a drop-off site.
