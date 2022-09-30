By SHELLEY TERRY
and WARREN DILLAWAY
sterry@starbeacon.com and warren@starbeacon.com
CONNEAUT — A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tractor trailer Thursday night on Interstate 90, said Thomas Despenes Jr., an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
Conneaut police and firefighters were called at about 7:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the 242-mile mark, according to the Conneaut Police Department.
The accident occurred after a tractor trailer entered the eastbound lane of I-90 from the Route 7 interchange and the driver of a small pickup truck towing a trailer attempted to pass the tractor trailer, Despenes said.
“As he attempted to pass, he struck the back corner of the tractor trailer and he lost control of his vehicle,” he said. “His truck then hit the semi-truck and burst into flames and he was unable to escape the burning vehicle.”
The driver died from smoke inhalation, heat and burns, according to the preliminary autopsy report, Despenes said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The Coroner’s Office will try to identify the man through dental records, he said.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured, according to police reports.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol temporarily closed I-90 eastbound and helped with direct traffic around the scene of the accident. Springfield Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
The Conneaut Police Department is investigating the accident for any contributing factors in the crash.
