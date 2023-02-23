RAVENNA — A Portage County grand jury indicted an Atwater teen in connection with the fatal hit-skip that killed 22-year-old Colin Pho of Ashtabula last August.
Timothy M. Brind Jr., 19, was charged Thursday with one count of failure to stop after an accident, a third-degree felony, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Pho, a Kent State University student, was riding his electric scooter on Summit Road at about 9:30 p.m., when he was struck from the rear by another vehicle. The driver fled the scene and troopers believe Pho remained on the roadway for sometime until a passerby called for help.
Pho died the next morning at University Hospital Medical Center Trauma ICU.
OHP troopers found the vehicle’s side mirror at the crash site. That piece of evidence helped them identify the vehicle — a black 2008 Dodge Charger — and a person of interest.
OHP has identified Brind as the driver who never stopped, according to OHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.
“Through leads developed from evidence collected on scene, search warrants and public assistance, the vehicle and driver, (Timothy M. Brind), were located,” Santiago said. “All evidence was presented before the Portage County grand jury.”
As of Thursday, the court had not set a date for Brind’s arraignment, records show.
An Ashtabula native, Pho was a junior at Kent State University majoring in computer science, with a concentration in game programming.
He received his associate’s degree from Kent State at Ashtabula in May 2022.
He worked at Main Street Pizza in Ashtabula before leaving for Kent’s main campus, where he was enrolled in fall classes.
