ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Dillard’s store in the Ashtabula Towne Square.
Ashtabula City Health Department, Ashtabula County Health Department, Conneaut City Health Department, Ashtabula County Medical Center and University Hospitals Conneaut and Geneva Medical Centers have joined forces to offer the clinic. Staff from the health departments and hospitals will go car-to-car to assist with paperwork and to administer the vaccine.
All three approved vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be offered. The availability of the Pfizer vaccine allows children as young as 12 years old to be vaccinated at the clinic. Parents must be present to give consent for anyone under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine.
The clinic is open to everyone who received their first dose at the June 12 drive-through clinic, as well as to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated. Individuals who choose the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine on July 10 will coordinate directly with the Ashtabula County Health Department to schedule their second dose.
Vouchers for a free Dairy Queen treat will be given to individuals who receive the vaccine at the clinic while supplies last. The vouchers are courtesy of the Conneaut and Ashtabula Dairy Queens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.