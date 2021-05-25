Drive a lemon? Show it off at the Geneva Tour d'Lemon on July 1 Unique car show to benefit the Geneva Food Pantry    

GENEVA – Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty in Geneva is looking for the most overlooked, under-appreciated motor treasures in northeast Ohio.
Coldwell Banker manager and Geneva Business Association vice president Mac Chafer said he is looking for, “the best of the car show worst.”
“We’re talking Rat Rods, Volkswagens, Pacers, Gremlins, Yugos – the kind of cars that get put in the back row of the fancy car shows,” he said. “These aren’t rust buckets – they are beautiful examples of the worst in motor engineering.”
This unique car show will be held July 1 at 6 p.m. at the Geneva Community Center, just before the free summer concert at 7 p.m. in the adjacent Rotary Pavilion. The band Olympic Brass will play a “Tribute to America,” sponsored by the Geneva Business Association.
Prizes will be awarded for: Foreign, Domestic, What Is That? and People’s Choice.
“We have some fantastic, custom-made trophies to give out,” Chafer said.
Chafer said Tour d’Lemon drivers and spectators will be expected to follow all state and local Covid safety mandates in place on the date of the event. Masks must be worn to use on-premises restrooms, located at the Geneva Community Center. Social distancing will be in place, and hand sanitation stations will be available.
“I have to tell you, I’m beyond excited to host the Geneva Tour d’Lemon,” he said. “It’s a unique event that I think makes Geneva an even better place to live and work and visit.”
Registration is $10 per vehicle or bring 10 non-perishable food items. All money raised and food collected will benefit the Geneva Food Pantry. Registration forms are available at visitgenevaoh.com and must be received by June 24.
For more information, call 440-477-4830, email macchafer@yahoo.com, or search Facebook for Geneva Tour d’Lemon 2021.
