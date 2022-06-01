JEFFERSON — Fairy gardens, fairy houses, fairy costumes and more — the Ohio Fairy Gardening Festival returns June 18 to Giddings Park.
There will be lots of new entertainment, a costume parade and a Lady Bug show, said Julie Thomas Cole, organizer.
“It’s that time of year when we start thinking about the Ohio Fairy Gardening Festival,” she said. “Come dressed in your ‘fairy’ best and join us this year.”
The event will feature more than 30 vendors selling fairy-themed merchandise, including signs, costumes, crafts and fairy gardens in a variety of containers. There will be free face painting, contests and a fairy godmother and a fairy princess.
Attendees will be able to pet and take photographs with a miniature unicorn — a pony in costume — and learn how to create their very own fairy garden. Food trucks will be on site, as well.
More than 1,000 people attended the 2021 festival.
The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 at Giddings Park, 104 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson. It’s a Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce event, sponsored by Andover Bank.
There will be free parking and free admission.
For more information, go to www.ohiofairygardening.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.