Dragon Back to School Bash fires up Aug. 11

ASHTABULA — The Dragon Back to School Bash will celebrate the start of a new school year for students in the Ashtabula Area City Schools District.
The event will be 3-7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Lakeside Elementary Campus bus loop, 2300 Wade Ave.
“The start of the school year is an exciting time,” Superintendent Mark Potts said. “To celebrate the start of an exciting new school year, we will be holding the annual Dragon Back to School Bash.”
Potts said the idea is to gather as a community to welcome students back in a day filled with fun. It’s also an opportunity for students and parents to meet teachers and students to see their friends.
School officials also will use the event to reach out to families with important information from the district, as well as a variety of organizations.
“Tables will be set up at the Bash for parents to pick up information,” he said.
Volunteers are still needed, as well as businesses and organizations to provide hot dogs, family photos, health screenings and more.
For more information or to volunteer services, call Jen Bunnell at the Dragon Empowerment Center at 440-855-0081.
