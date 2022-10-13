ASHTABULA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Dr. Shin E. Huang Woman’s Imaging Suite was recently held at Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Last January, Dr. Huang, a retired obstetrician/gynecologist, and his family presented the ACMC Foundation with a $100,000 donation to help advance women’s healthcare in Ashtabula County.
The donation supported an imaging suite at ACMC dedicated to women’s healthcare. The suite consolidates several of ACMC’s existing imaging services into an area devoted to the unique needs of women.
The suite offers mammography, ultrasound, and a bone density scan all within a space designed for comfort, as well as quality healthcare. The project features new finishes, fixture upgrades, and new state-of-the-art equipment.
“My father has dedicated most of his life delivering babies in Ashtabula and wanted to give back to the community,” said his son, Roger Huang. “The Imaging Suite is really beyond beautiful.”
Dr. Huang, who delivered more than 5,000 babies throughout his career in Ashtabula, had an office at 2709 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, for many years.
He joined the ACMC medical staff in 1972 and provided care for women and families until his retirement in 2014.
“We are pleased to support women’s healthcare,” he said.
ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Michael Habowski said, “Dr. Huang devoted his remarkable career in medicine to serving patients in Ashtabula County. Through a career that spanned longer than four decades in this community, Dr. Huang did so much for so many women and their families. We are grateful to him, and to his family, for sharing his compassion and expertise with our patients and now, for sharing such incredible generosity.”
Dr. Huang said supporting local healthcare has always been a priority for him. Being able to show that support through a donation that supports women’s healthcare at ACMC is a blessing, he said.
“Ashtabula has been our home for a long time, and it’s such a special community,” he said. “I’ve been so blessed to raise my family here and to practice medicine at ACMC.”
To schedule a mammogram or to learn more about diagnostic imaging at ACMC, visit www.acmchealth.org or call 440-997-6686.
