ROCK CREEK — Night creatures, birds and bugs will be featured at two upcoming programs at the Dr. James K. Bissell Nature Center.
The first program, slated for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 21, will highlight nocturnal animals at the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center. Families are welcome as the program is geared for preschool to third grade students, who must be accompanied by an adult.
Come June 11, birds, bugs and a botany hike will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, led by Judy Semroc, a field biologist and naturalist. The hike is limited to the first 20 people who sign up.
Registration is required for both programs by going to bissellnaturecenter@tnc.org or call 440-563-3081, ext. 301.
The Dr. James K. Bissell Nature Center opened in October 2017, named in honor of the the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s curator of botany and director of natural areas, Dr. Jim Bissell.
The nature center is located at the Morgan Swamp Preserve on the Grand River conservation campus, and features exhibits depicting the natural history of the 2,000 acre swamp preserve and surrounding Grand River area.
Visitors will find maps, displays and exhibits that provide a better understanding of the types of plants and animals found in the area.
The nature center, 3973 Callender Road, Rock Creek, is open 1-5 p.m. weekends May through October for 2022.
