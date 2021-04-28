ASHTABULA — Spring cleaning is a time for clearing out cobwebs, cleaning out closets and sweeping out the garage. It’s also a time to come together to clean up downtown Ashtabula.
Volunteers for the annual “Take it to the Curb” should meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in front of Dublin Down Irish Pub, 4816 Main Ave., said Marty Cephas, member of Ashtabula Downtown Development Association, which sponsors the event.
“We are calling all volunteers, downtown merchants, and area residents to help prepare downtown Ashtabula for summer and the arrival of the beautiful annual flowers,” she said. “We will pick up trash/debris and sweep the sidewalks in the downtown area. Shop owners will focus on the areas in front and around their own businesses.”
The ADDA asks participants to wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring gloves, brooms, rakes or flat shovels.
“To celebrate our hard work, and a job well done, join us for hot dogs and refreshments after the event,” Cephas said.
