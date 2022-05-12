ASHTABULA — After a two-year hiatus, the Downtown Ashtabula Memorial Day Parade returns May 30.
This year, Lakeside High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, David P. Roth, and student leaders from Lakeside High are coordinating the effort.
The parade is slated to begin at noon May 30, beginning at West 48th Street, north on Main Avenue, turning west onto West 42nd Street, and then back up Park Avenue, ending at the Municipal Building parking lot.
Children and adults are encouraged to dress in patriotic colors and wave small flags.
“It’s important that we remember and honor our fallen heroes, especially at this time,” Roth said. “We needed to reinstate the Ashtabula Memorial Day Parade. It is an honor to remember them.”
The day will start at 11 a.m. with a ceremony in Veterans Park at the corner of Main Avenue and West 44th Street. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, patriotic song and a guest speaker, all courtesy of local veterans’ groups.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said it’s great to see the parade back again.
“It’s always appropriate to honor and remember those who have sacrificed, and all those who have passed,” he said. “Nothing seems more American than a parade and the heralding in of the summer season.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of people gathered downtown on Memorial Day to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives while serving their country.
Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Downtown Ashtabula Memorial Day Parade should contact Roth at ashtabulamemorialdayparade@gmail.com or 440.862.1138. Participants will then receive an email with a Google Form to sign-up.
“We are looking for all kinds of entries and patriotic groups,” Roth said. “We encourage everyone to attend.”
