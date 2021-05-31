Dorset resident taking coonhound to Westminster dog show

DORSET TOWNSHIP — Jarrod Ball, of Dorset, grew up hunting with his father and their coonhounds.
When he was 12 years old, he participated in local UKC Coonhound bench shows, which are coonhound specific, and where the handler presents the dog on an elevated bench.
Ball, now 32, has never looked back.
On June 12-13, Ball will show Rory, his 5-year-old, female black-and-tan coonhound at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club dog show at the Lyndhurst Mansion Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y. Select breed ring judging, group judging and best in show will be televised nationally on Fox Sports Networks. This year’s show is only open to dogs that were show champions or grand champions.
Ball co-owns Rory with her breeder Liz Stocker of New Philadelphia, Ohio. Rory’s American Kennel Club registered name is CCH GCH Nidy’s Tri-Blu One & Only Aurora, but “Rory” is her call name.
“She was the only one in her litter when she was born which is where she got the name One & Only,” Ball said. “Rory has had a successful show career, winning Best in Shows in United Kennel Club, as well as being ranked in AKC’s National Owner-Handled Series in years past.”
Rory is currently the No. 1 black-and-tan coonhound in UKC. Ball also took Rory to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia in November.
“We did not win breed, but it was still a great experience,” Ball said. “Rory and I just completed her AKC Grand Show Champion title while attending a show in Marietta on May 22. This will be Rory’s, as well as my first time, exhibiting at Westminster Kennel Club.”
Ball’s first bench show was at the Ashtabula County Coonhunters Association on Griggs Road in Jefferson.
“I have owned different coonhound breeds, but the black and tan coonhound was always my heart dog,” he said. “After taking a break from the coonhound bench shows when I went away at college from 2013-2016, I decided to look for a new dog to show, and that’s when I met Rory’s co-owner, Liz Stocker.”
Stocker was looking to find a good home for one of her show dogs, which was a black and tan coonhound named Romeo. He was the first dog Ball showed in AKC. After a few years of showing Romeo, Stocker asked Ball if he would like to co-own Rory with her.
“Showing at Westminster has always been a dream of mine, like many people in the dog show community,” he said.
Ball’s love of coonhounds doesn’t stop at Rory. He owns two other black -and-tan coonhounds. The others are Romeo, who is turning 7 years old this year, and is semi-retired from showing, and River who is his up-and-coming show dog. He just turned 1 year old a few weeks ago.
“My dream is to eventually show River at Westminster,” he said.
Rory lives with Stocker, where the pooch has plenty of property to exercise and get in condition for shows.
“I’m excited about the show,” Ball said. “I spent many years sitting at home watching the show on TV thinking, I’m going to show there one day.”
A 2007 graduate of Jefferson Area High School, Ball attended Hocking College and graduated with an associate’s degree in wildlife management in 2015. He then transferred to West Virginia University, where he received a bachelor’s of science in wildlife and fisheries resources in 2018. He now works for U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an agriculture specialist and soon will be relocating to Michigan.
