Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.