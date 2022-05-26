ASHTABULA — May is Mental Health Month with a theme this year of learning to cope with emotions, mental health triggers and dealing with the unexpected.
Most older adults, those ages 60 or older, enjoy good mental health, but many older adults are at risk of developing mental disorders, neurological disorders or substance use problems, as well as other health conditions such as diabetes, hearing loss and osteoarthritis.
More than 19 million American suffer at least one depressive episode each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Anxiety can be triggered by stress or grief, but even more common situations like meeting new people or being in an unfamiliar location.
Depression can also be caused by isolation or major life changes like retiring, moving or conflicts in relationships.
Older people may experience these common stresses, but also stressors that are more common in later life, like a significant ongoing loss in capacities and a decline in functional ability.
For example, older adults may experience reduced mobility, chronic pain, frailty or other health problems, for which they require some form of long-term care. In addition, older people are more likely to experience events such as bereavement, or a drop in socioeconomic status with retirement.
All of these stressors can result in isolation, loneliness or psychological distress in older people, for which they may require long-term care, according to WHO.
Mental health has an impact on physical health and vice versa. For example, older adults with physical health conditions such as heart disease have higher rates of depression than those who are healthy, according to the WHO.
Treatment options considered for all ages include therapy, medication and lifestyle changes. Only by talking with a mental health professional can a person come up with an individualized treatment plan.
Local senior centers can help seniors connect with others.
KEY POINTS ON AGING AND MENTAL HEALTH
• Globally, the population is aging rapidly. Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double, from 12 percent to 22 percent.
• Mental health and well-being are as important in older age as at any other time of life.
• Mental and neurological disorders among older adults account for 6.6 percent of the total disability (DALYs) for this age group.
• About 15 percent of adults aged 60 and older suffer from a mental disorder.
— Info from World Health Organization
