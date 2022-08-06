ORWELL — Need for food pantries is increasing in Ashtabula county.
Country Neighbor Executive Director Barb Klingensmith said a number of other resources available for people seeking food are ending.
“So we’re seeing more visits to the food pantries,” she said.
One current issue is the number of older people visiting food pantries.
Klingensmith said 35 percent of visitors to food pantries and food distribution sites in Ashtabula County are senior citizens.
“There were different resources available for individuals and families, there really wasn’t a lot of thought given to senior citizens,” she said. “They’re on fixed income and their income didn’t change.”
Deliveries of USDA products to food pantries have slowed.
“A majority of the food that’s free to the pantries is through USDA,” Klingensmith said. “It’s been a lot of really good-quality foods.”
The reduction in those deliveries will mean food pantries and food banks will have to purchase those items, Klingensmith.
Anyone looking to donate money or food to Country Neighbor should call them to make arrangements, at 440-437-6311, Klingensmith said.
“We’re able to get food at a much lower cost, so their dollar really stretches,” she said. “It can provide three to four meals, depending on what we have.”
Country Neighbor also occasionally needs volunteers.
Country Neighbor serves as the Ashtabula County Food Bank, and oversees food pantries around the county.
Food pantries around the county fill out orders for food every couple of weeks, and receive deliveries at least twice a month.
There are 20 food pantries spread throughout the county, Klingensmith said.
“What we try to do is strategically place them throughout the county,” she said.
Certain food pantries also have different hours.
“Not everybody’s available [8 a.m.-5 p.m.],” she said. “Some people work and need some assistance, so it’s nice to have some [food pantries] that are open in the evenings.”
Those seeking food from county food banks are asked to self-report whether their income level is below a certain level.
“We don’t just look at annual income, we can actually break that down to weekly,” Klingensmith said. “Because things happen in people’s lives. Even if you take a monthly income, maybe something happened.
“They missed two weeks of work. If we were to look at last month, they would be over. However, now something’s happened. For these two weeks, they’ve been off, they’re not going to get a paycheck for a couple weeks. So we can look at that and have some flexibility, be able to serve them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.