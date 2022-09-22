CONNEAUT — An anonymous donor is matching donations to the SPARC complex in Conneaut until the end of Homecoming week.
Conneaut Area City Schools Board member Chris Brecht said at Wednesday’s school board meeting that donations made to SPARC through Sunday will be matched.
SPARC contains the district’s football, track, tennis and soccer facilities.
“We have partnered up with multiple groups and organizations already to start raising funds,” Brecht said.
Orlando Brothers Golden Dawn is accepting donations at the register for the rest of the week, Brecht said. Gerdes Pharmacy has committed $2,500, and the Orlando brothers have donated $100 beyond whatever is donated, he said.
The Rotary Club donated $560 and Biscotti’s Restaurant donated $330 dollars, 10 percent of their Tuesday night sales, Brecht said. A donation link is also available at the SPARC website, conneautsparc.com.
Sparky’s also already hosted a fundraiser. Castaways will be donating some of their profits from sales after 4 p.m. today, Sept. 22, and Charlie’s Deli will have a special meal available on Friday, Brecht said.
“Those are just some of the groups that are partnering up,” he said. “But the other exciting part of this is, up until this point, the majority of the funds that have been raised for SPARC have come in large donations, with naming rights attached or what-have-you.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of opportunities for individuals to donate personally. So this is giving us the opportunity to leet everybody get involved, and as a part of that, their money gets doubled with this match.”
A QR code will be posted so that people can scan the code and be taken directly to the site where they can donate, Brecht said.
There will also be collection bins at the football game on Friday.
Purchases of memorial bricks will also be matched, Brecht said.
“For those of us that can’t do a $25,000 naming right, you can have your name at the stadium, and then we’re able to leverage that into additional funds,” Brecht said.
Donations will still be accepted after Sunday, even after the donation matching has stopped.
In other business:
• Current Board President Suzanne Bernardini has submitted a letter announcing her intention to resign from the board effective at the end of 2022.
In the letter, Bernardini said she is moving out of state, so she will no longer be able to serve on the board.
At the meeting, she said the timing of her resignation will give the board plenty of time to advertise the opening and interview candidates.
“In the past, the last couple resignations [were] immediate, and therefore we had only 30 days from that point to interview and advertise and select,” Bernardini said. “This way, hopefully I’ve given the board ample time to advertise and interview and get a quality candidate.”
She said she initially planned to retire at the end of 2023, but those plans changed.
• The district’s audit for fiscal year 2021 is complete, and there were no findings for recovery, District Treasurer Jackie Miranda said.
The auditor had some small recommendations, but nothing significant, she said.
• The board approved a resolution to seek bids for snow removal. Last year only one company submitted a bid, Miranda said.
