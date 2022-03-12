ERIE, Pa. — A former Kingsville couple is leading the charge to help Ukrainians, sending blankets to help those in need of warmth.
Former Star Beacon photographer, William West, who is hospitalized in the Hospice ward at the Erie VA Hospital, used his artistic talent to design a blanket with sunflowers and the word Ukraine.
“Sunflowers are the national flower in Ukraine,” he said during a phone interview Friday. “I took a picture of the flag and the sunflowers and came up with the design.”
His significant other, Shirl Blancho, is gathering monetary donations to have the blankets made by VistaPrint.
The blankets — 60-by-80 inch fleece blankets — will be sent out later this month, she said.
“The more blankets we order the less they will cost,” she said. “The blankets are quite heavy and will keep women and children warm.”
To donate, send money through PayPal to shirlab3@yahoo.com, or mail a check or money order to Shirl Blancho, 132 West 23rd St., Apt. 409, Erie, Pa., 16502.
“We need to do whatever we can to help them and let them know we care,” Blanco said. “Whether it’s blankets or other ways of helping, they absolutely need our help. They are out on the streets sleeping on cement ... it just breaks your heart to see them.”
Although his health is quite fragile, West said he was moved to do something to help the Ukrainians, who are fighting for their very survival against Russia’s invasion.
“This project has rejuvenated me,” West said. “I was wondering why God was keeping me around. Now I know why.”
So far, more than $200 has been donated to the cause.
Donations of any monetary size are being accepted. Call Blancho at 814- 218-2484 for more information.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
