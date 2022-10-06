ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Monday morning’s chilly temperatures are Mother Nature’s reminder of cold, wintry months ahead, according to Russ Davis, owner of Glotzbecker’s Gulf station at the corner of State Road and Route 84.
That’s when the service station expects an increase in roadside assistance calls for dead batteries.
AAA East Central contractors responded to 259,423 battery-related calls and replaced 57,051 batteries, according to AAA data from last winter.
To avoid potential breakdowns, vehicle owners should have their batteries tested, Davis said.
October is the perfect time for vehicle owners to ensure their batteries are ready for winter.
Batteries often work under huge temperature extremes and stand up to constant shock and vibrations.
Intense summer heat can cause corrosion and fluid evaporation, leaving a vehicle’s battery more vulnerable to the rigors of winter. Even the tiny amount of power required to maintain clocks, alarm systems, and computer memories will gradually discharge a battery over time.
Davis advises motorists to have their entire charging system and battery tested, especially if the battery is more than three years old.
Other items on every driver’s checklist should include:
Tire Type and Tread
In northeast Ohio, changing to snow tires on all four wheels will provide the best winter traction. Testing tire’s tread is easy: insert a quarter into a tread groove with the top of George Washington’s head facing down. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, it’s time to start shopping for new tires.
Tire Pressure
Typically, tire pressure decreases 1 PSI for every 10 degrees that the temperature drops, putting owners at risk for a flat tire. The proper tire pressure levels can be found on a sticker on the driver’s side door.
Wiper Blades
Replace blades that leave streaks or miss spots. Consider installing winter wiper blades that wrap the blade in a rubber boot to prevent ice and snow buildup.
Washer Fluid
Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a cleaning solution that has antifreeze components.
Coolant Levels
If your engine coolant level is low, add the recommended coolant to maintain the necessary antifreeze capability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.