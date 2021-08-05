Domestic violence charge against football coach dismissed

ASHTABULA — A misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Jon Butchko was dismissed at a hearing on Tuesday, according to Ashtabula Municipal Court records.
Butchko was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence in late June, after Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on State Road in Ashtabula Township for a woman being assaulted on the night of June 25.
Charges were filed in Ashtabula Municipal Court on June 28, and were dismissed on Aug. 3, with Butchko ordered to pay $120 in court fees, according to court records.
After he was charged with domestic violence, Butchko was put on paid administrative leave from his position with the Buckeye Local Schools pending the outcome of the case. Butchko taught at Edgewood High School and was the school’s head football coach.
On Wednesday, Butchko said he was happy to have the case come to a good resolution. He thanked attorney Thomas Simon for the hard work he put into the case.
“I’m just happy to be able to start to put this whole situation behind me,” Butchko said.
Butchko said he has not heard from the school district yet on his status.
