ASHTABULA — A domestic situation in the Ashtabula Harbor turned violent early Saturday afternoon, according Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.
Police were called at about 1 p.m. to the 2500 block of West 13th Street for a shooting, according to police reports.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 29-year-old man, who was shot two times in the chest, Stell said.
"He was alive and responsive when police arrived," he said.
Police recovered a handgun at the scene, he said.
Stell would not provide any more details except to say that it may have been self defense between a father and a son.
The mother was at home when it happened, he said.
The 29-year-old was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, police said.
Police said he most likely will be taken to a Cleveland hospital for further treatment.
The shooting is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.